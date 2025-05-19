Indian-origin academic’s OCI cancelled due to “anti-India activities"

Nitasha Kaul, an Indian-origin professor the United Kingdom, claimed that her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status has been terminated by the Government of India for "indulging in anti-India activities".

Last year, Kaul was deported from Bengaluru airport within hours of arrival.

On Sunday, May 18, Kaul posted a notice about the termination of her OCI status on social media. She included an image of a portion of the official letter from the Government of India.

"IMPORTANT NOTE - I received a cancellation of my #OCI (Overseas Citizenship of #India) today after arriving home. A bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of #TNR (transnational repression) punishing me for scholarly work on anti-minority & anti-democratic policies of #Modi rule (.sic)," Kaul wrote on X.

"...and whereas it has been brought to the notice of the Government of India that you have been indulging in anti-India activities, motivated by malice and complete disregard for facts or history," read the part of the notice shared by Prof Kaul, reports India Today.

The notice added, "Through your numerous inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities at various international forums and on social media platforms, you regularly target India and its institutions on the matters of India’s sovereignty."

Nitasha Kaul is a professor member in the University of Westminster's Department of Politics and International Relations. Kaul received her undergraduate degree from Delhi University's (DU) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), followed by her master's and PhD from Hull University in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a subsequent post, she referred to last year's incident, in which she was deported within hours of arriving at the Bengaluru airport, as an insult to the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka state administration that had invited her.

The Karnataka government invited Kaul to speak at a convention, but she said that immigration authorities barred her admission by "informally" making "references" to her "criticism of the RSS".