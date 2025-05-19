IIT Madras: New BTech courses in Computational Engineering and Biomedical Instrumentation for 2025-26

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to introduce two new undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes from the academic year 2025-26, aiming to prepare students for emerging roles in the rapidly evolving technology and healthcare sectors.

The newly announced four-year BTech. programmes, including Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) and Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME), will be offered through the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

Each programme will admit 40 students and will be open to candidates who qualify in the JEE (Advanced) examination, with allotment taking place during the JoSAA counselling process, as stated in an official press release by IIT Madras.

According to IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti, the introduction of these programmes is part of the institute’s broader effort to keep pace with global shifts in technology and industry.

“As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for Higher Educational Institutions to introduce new programmes to bridge the academia-industry gap,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM)

Designed to align with the future of digital and computational engineering, the CEM programme offers a curriculum that integrates classical engineering disciplines with cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, data science, high-performance computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven simulations.

Students will also be trained in solid and fluid mechanics, electrical circuits, material science, and embedded systems, preparing them for roles in aerospace, robotics, automotive, and sustainable infrastructure.

The programme aims to equip students to work at the intersection of physical systems and computational tools, making them well-suited for careers involving digital twin design, smart manufacturing, and sustainable computing.

Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME)

The iBME programme is tailored to support India’s growing medical device and healthcare innovation ecosystem. It integrates biomedical engineering with instrumentation and electrical engineering, and offers exposure to modern application areas such as Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and web-enabled healthcare technologies.

Graduates are expected to contribute to the design of ethically sound, clinically relevant medical technologies, with career pathways in rehabilitation devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, and AI-powered healthcare systems. The programme also encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the medical tech sector.

Dual degree options

Both programmes provide students the opportunity to pursue a five-year BTech + MTech Dual Degree through the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme.

Options include Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Complex Systems and Dynamics, all coordinated by faculty from the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.