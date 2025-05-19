Delhi University CUET-PG 2025 counselling begins: Registration open until June 6

The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the counselling process for its postgraduate (PG) programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Candidates who appeared for the Common Univesity Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 examination and meet the minimum eligibility criteria can now apply online at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

This centralised system will serve as the single-window admission platform for all PG programmes offered by the university's departments, centres, and colleges.

Last date to apply

The deadline for registering for DU CUET-PG 2025 counselling is June 6, 2025.

Candidates applying for performance-based or supernumerary quota seats, such as those based on Practical, Audition, Sports Proficiency tests, must upload a combined score of their CUET-PG 2025 marks and the relevant performance/trial certificates.

Counselling process

During the DU CUET-PG 2025 counselling process, candidates must first complete the online application and counselling form via the CSAS (PG) portal.

After submission, they will need to select their preferred programmes and rank them in order of choice. Based on merit and university rules, seat allocation will take place over multiple rounds. Candidates will then have the option to either upgrade to a higher preference in subsequent rounds or freeze their allotted seat.

Additionally, they may choose to withdraw from the provisionally allotted seat if needed. In case of vacancies after regular rounds, spot admission rounds may be conducted. If two or more candidates have the same score, the university will apply tie-breaking protocols to finalise the allocation.

The non-refundable application fee for CSAS (PG) 2025 is as follows:

UR (Unreserved)/OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): Rs 250 per programme

SC (Scheduled Caste)/ST (Scheduled Tribe)/PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities): Rs 100 per programme

Required documents

Applicants must keep the following documents ready for upload during the counselling process:

CUET PG 2025 admission form

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Bachelor's degree mark sheet and certificate

CUET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card

Category certificate (if applicable)

Key dates

Registration ends: June 6, 2025

Correction window: First week of June 2025

First merit list release: Second week of June 2025

Seat acceptance by candidates: Third week of June 2025

Document verification: Third week of June 2025

Admission to PG programmes at Delhi University will be based strictly on the merit list generated from CUET PG 2025 scores, alongside programme-specific eligibility criteria.

The university advises candidates to regularly monitor the official admission portal, personal email, and dashboards for updates.