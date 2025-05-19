Delhi gov't rolls out SOP to manage bomb threats in schools

In order to manage bomb threats bomb threats in schools in the national capital, the Delhi government has prepared a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that includes several measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits and mock drills. The government's initiative came in compliance with a high court order.

Notably, the step is significant as more than 200 schools in Delhi received bomb threats in 2024-25 that turned out to be hoax, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The SOP also included strict warnings against hoax threats and mentions that legal action will be taken against those responsible for false alarms. This applies to students, parents and the staff.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), which has designed the SOP, has given focus on a four-tier strategy focusing on prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

"The SOP aims to instill a culture of preparedness and vigilance while ensuring a swift and coordinated response during emergencies. To maintain transparency and accountability, schools are now required to submit a monthly safety checklist to their respective district authorities," the DoE said.

According to a statement from DoE, the SOP was drafted following directions from the Delhi High Court and is aligned with national safety guidelines. It takes immediate effect and applies to all schools in the capital including government, government-aided, minority-run, and recognised unaided private institutions.

"Each school must create its own threat management plan tailored to its layout and resources," it stated.

The SOP also emphasised the need for regular safety audits, structured staff training, and awareness campaigns to prepare students and parents for possible emergency situations.

The department in its SOP has instructed the principals and schools to form School Safety Committees, overseeing routine mock drills, ensuring emergency kits are maintained, and coordinating evacuation routes.The SOP has mentioned the seamless coordination with emergency services like Delhi Police, fire service and the traffic police.

"Schools are required to maintain updated building layouts, install CCTV cameras, and secure their perimeters to assist police and fire personnel during threat assessments and evacuation," the statement stated.

Recognising the unique vulnerabilities of some students, the SOP included clear directives for the evacuation of Children with Special Needs (CWSN), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Schools must prepare a separate evacuation plan that ensures no child is left behind during an emergency," it stated.