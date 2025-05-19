Death of Bengaluru engineer sparks outcry over alleged workplace toxicity at Ola’s AI company

The tragic death of a young machine learning engineer in Bengaluru has once again thrown a spotlight on workplace culture in India’s fast-paced tech sector.

Allegations of abuse, overwork, and managerial misconduct have emerged against Krutrim, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company founded by Ola, following the death of 25-year-old Nikhil Somwanshi, as reported by NDTV.

Somwanshi, a recent postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) with a GPA of 9.30, joined Krutrim in August 2024. On May 8, his body was discovered in Agara Lake, and a police First Information report (FIR) was filed soon after.

Claims of managerial abuse

Though the exact cause of death remains under investigation, the emerging claims paint a troubling picture.

On Reddit, a post by user Kirgawakutzo alleged that Somwanshi had been subjected to a severely toxic work environment under his manager, Rajkiran Panuganti, based in the United States.

The post claims Panuganti berated employees, used psychologically harmful language, and created a culture so intolerable that several members of the team resigned. Following their departure, Somwanshi was reportedly made to take on their responsibilities as well.

The post also claims Panuganti’s behaviour continued unchanged even after Somwanshi’s death.

Voices from within

Anonymous employees who spoke to Business Standard and Financial Express echoed similar concerns.

One said they left Krutrim without securing another job, describing the pressure as mentally debilitating.

Another, who worked directly under Panuganti, accused him of verbal harassment and erratic availability.

“Rajkiran has no people management skills. He shouts at employees and disappears,” the person said, adding, “The verbal abuse in meetings was traumatic.”

Company’s response

Krutrim issued a statement expressing sorrow over the loss and confirmed that Somwanshi had been on extended personal leave.

“He reached out on April 8 requesting rest and was granted personal time off. On April 17, he informed us that he was feeling better but needed additional time, which was approved,” a company spokesperson said.

Krutrim said it is cooperating with police investigations.