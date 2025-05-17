“Waiting for results more stressful than preparation”: NEET UG candidates reflect their exam journey

For every student with a dream of donning the white coat, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) stands as the threshold. It's not just any exam; it is the first step to becoming a doctor.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 4, 2025, and approximately 21 lakh candidates aspiring to be doctors appeared. As students eagerly await their results, let's discover their feelings and experiences throughout this examination journey.

The exam is a significant milestone in every medical student's career path, so they often face considerable pressure to secure a good rank.

Sai Samhita Chintapanti, a student from Hyderabad, described her experience, "Just the preparation in itself is extremely stressful, but now the waiting period between the results and the exam is filled with even more angst. So, it does mess with my mental health because I am always thinking about the exam and the results. Constantly."

M Rhea Krishna, another candidate from Hyderabad, discussed how she coped with the stress of preparation. With NEET as her only priority, when it got too stressful, she always approached her mom.

"My mom sat with me till 4 am and woke up again at 7 am just to stay with me through my preparation, she made my studies stress free," she said.

"I studied for around twelve hours daily, including coaching and self-study. For the past few months, I have extended my study time to fourteen hours per day, mainly concentrating on NCERT and problem-solving in Physics and Chemistry. I spent a lot of time on revisions, too," she mentioned, explaining her preparation process.

Sai Samhita also concurred, adding that her preparation was incredibly intense. "I would like to think I gave it my all and that I have not wasted a single second,” she remarked.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench has temporarily halted the NEET-UG 2025 results due to a student’s plea citing a power failure in Indore while the exam was going on. This decision has stirred widespread discussion among students nationwide.

"I think there are multiple views to look at. If there's a hold on the result, there is a high chance of losing transparency. A similar incident occurred last year, too. " observed Karampudi Maanini, another NEET-UG aspirant.

"Secondly, suppose the court comes up with re-conducting the exam for that particular area. In that case, multiple factors will come into the picture, like paper difficulty, etc., and the integrity of the exam might be affected. The results of many students who deserve seats might fall in jeopardy," she said.

Regarding her feelings on exam day, Rhea said, "The centre's environment was pretty good. All the staff helped in guidance without any inconvenience."

But the paper was a little too hard according to her, "I prepared using Previous Year Question papers (PYQs), they had basic questions from Physics and Chemistry, but in this paper, it was very complicated, I was not able to understand many questions itself," she mentioned.

On the whole, aspirants are as eager as they are anxious about their results. While the results may take some time to be released, students are advised to keep a check on their mental well-being during this period. Some may prefer to talk to their friends about it, while others might find it helpful to share with their parents.

It is important to remember that although these exams are crucial for your career, they are not the end of your journey. There will always be chances ahead!