Unhappy with CBSE marks? Here’s your second chance

If you're disappointed with your CBSE Class 10 or 12 marks from the recently released results, there's still hope. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers multiple options to verify, recheck, or re-evaluate your answer sheets, reports India Today.
CBSE will open its post-result verification window four days after the May 13 results announcement, keeping it accessible for five days. Students can choose from several options to address concerns about their marks, with the process undergoing significant changes this year.
The board now offers three distinct services:
Obtaining a photocopy of your evaluated answer sheet
Verifying the accuracy of marks calculation
Requesting re-evaluation of specific answers (limited to 10 questions per subject)
A key change in the 2025 process requires students to first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet before requesting any re-evaluation.
Step 1: Get your answer sheet copy
Visit the official portal: cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk
Select 'Apply for Answer Book'
Complete the form and pay Rs 500-700 per subject
Download your copy when available
Step 2: Verify mark totals
Return to the same portal
Choose 'Apply for Re-verification'
Select your subjects and pay Rs 500 per subject
Step 3: Request re-evaluation
Only available after receiving your answer sheet copy
Limited to 10 questions per subject
Costs Rs 100 per question
Results of re-evaluation are final
The revaluation process is available to:
Class 12 students seeking improvement in one subject
Class 10 students wanting to improve in up to two subjects
Students with compartment status in one or two subjects
Students who passed but desire better scores
For those wanting a fresh attempt, improvement exams are scheduled for July 2025, following the same syllabus as the main examination.
Students can track their application status and access updated results through the official portal, with revised marks typically released within two to three weeks on results.cbse.nic.in.