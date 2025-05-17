News

Unhappy with CBSE marks? Here’s your second chance

Complete guide to verification, rechecking, and re-evaluation options available to Class 10 and 12 students after 2025 results
If you're disappointed with your CBSE Class 10 or 12 marks from the recently released results, there's still hope. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers multiple options to verify, recheck, or re-evaluate your answer sheets, reports India Today.

CBSE will open its post-result verification window four days after the May 13 results announcement, keeping it accessible for five days. Students can choose from several options to address concerns about their marks, with the process undergoing significant changes this year.

The board now offers three distinct services:

  • Obtaining a photocopy of your evaluated answer sheet

  • Verifying the accuracy of marks calculation

  • Requesting re-evaluation of specific answers (limited to 10 questions per subject)

A key change in the 2025 process requires students to first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet before requesting any re-evaluation.

How to apply for CBSE revaluation

Step 1: Get your answer sheet copy

  • Visit the official portal: cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk

  • Select 'Apply for Answer Book'

  • Complete the form and pay Rs 500-700 per subject

  • Download your copy when available

Step 2: Verify mark totals

  • Return to the same portal

  • Choose 'Apply for Re-verification'

  • Select your subjects and pay Rs 500 per subject

Step 3: Request re-evaluation

  • Only available after receiving your answer sheet copy

  • Limited to 10 questions per subject

  • Costs Rs 100 per question

  • Results of re-evaluation are final

Eligibility for revaluation

The revaluation process is available to:

  • Class 12 students seeking improvement in one subject

  • Class 10 students wanting to improve in up to two subjects

  • Students with compartment status in one or two subjects

  • Students who passed but desire better scores

For those wanting a fresh attempt, improvement exams are scheduled for July 2025, following the same syllabus as the main examination.

Students can track their application status and access updated results through the official portal, with revised marks typically released within two to three weeks on results.cbse.nic.in.

