UK plans stricter visa rules: Shorter work permits, costlier education, stricter language requirements

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom (UK) may face a tougher road ahead.

In a major move, the UK government has released a White Paper on Immigration that proposes sweeping reforms to student visa policies, many of which could directly affect thousands of Indian aspirants, as per a report by Financial Express.

Post-study work duration reduced

One of the most significant proposals is the reduction in post-study work rights.

The Graduate Route, which currently allows international graduates to remain in the UK for up to 24 months (and 36 months for PhD holders) to work or seek employment, may soon be trimmed to just 18 months.

Introduced in July 2021, this unsponsored route has been a major draw for Indian students.

With Indian nationals being among the top recipients of the UK’s Graduate Route visas, this reduction could dampen the appeal of a UK degree, especially in comparison to more lenient post-study work policies in countries like Canada or Australia.

Studying in the UK likely to get costlier

In another reform, the UK is considering imposing a levy on higher education providers' income earned from international students. The funds from this levy would be reinvested into developing domestic skills.

While exact figures are yet to be released, experts believe this could translate into a higher financial burden for international students, particularly from middle-income countries like India.

Stricter English-language requirements

The proposed immigration overhaul also includes higher English language proficiency requirements. The minimum level for Skilled Workers will be increased from B1 to B2 (Independent User) under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Additionally, a new A1 (Basic User) English requirement will be introduced for all adult dependents of students and workers, with plans to increase this threshold over time. This could especially affect Indian families who accompany students or workers on long-term visas.

Sponsorship rules for colleges and universities

To prevent abuse of the student visa route, the UK is also introducing stricter requirements for educational institutions that sponsor international students.

The proposed standards include:

Visa refusal rates must remain under 10% (no change)

At least 95% of international students must start their course (up from 90%)

At least 90% must complete the course (up from 85%)

Colleges and universities will also be publicly ranked on a Red, Amber, or Green scale based on these criteria. Poor performers could face restrictions or even loss of their sponsor license, adding pressure on institutions to screen applicants more carefully.

What does it mean for Indians?

The UK has long been a preferred destination for Indian students, second only to the United States (US). However, these proposed reforms could significantly alter that equation.

Shorter post-study work windows, higher education costs, and more stringent visa eligibility requirements might lead students to reconsider their options or shift focus to more immigrant-friendly destinations.

For now, the White Paper is in the proposal stage and subject to parliamentary review. Students planning to study in the UK are advised to keep a close eye on official announcements and consult with authorised education consultants before making decisions.