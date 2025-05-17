News

Private schools in Puducherry, Karaikal record 96.9% pass in Class 10 exams

A total of 320 students scored centum, including 151 in Social Science, 132 in Science, 24 in French, nine in Mathematics, and four in English
Picture for representational purposes only(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
The private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.9% in Class 10 examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Education Board. All the government schools in the union territory switched to the CBSE syllabus during the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to the results released by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, out of 8,267 students — 4,290 boys and 3,977 girls — who wrote the examinations, 8,011 students passed — 4,109 boys and 3,902 girls, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Region-wise, Puducherry reported a pass percentage of 97.37%, while Karaikal recorded 93.6%. Of the 180 private schools across both regions, 113 achieved a 100% pass result — 95 from Puducherry and 18 from Karaikal.

A total of 320 students scored centum, including 151 in Social Science, 132 in Science, 24 in French, nine in Mathematics, and four in English.

In a notable achievement, the students from Anandha Rangapillai Government Special Higher Secondary School for Visually and Hearing Impaired (VH & HI) — run by the Social Welfare Department at Pillaichavady, Puducherry — secured 100% pass.

