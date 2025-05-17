Over 1.69 lakh students register for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)

In a span of just ten days, 1,69,634 students have registered to participate in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), which is almost 15000 more than last year. The online registration for TNEA was launched on May 7 and till date, 1,69,634 students have registered for it, said higher education minister, Govi Chezhiaan on Friday, May 16.

Out of this 1,02,138 students have made payment of application fees, this includes 53,624 are male and 48,514 are female. And 61,569 students have completed uploading certificate on the portal. Students can register their applications for engineering admission on the website www.tneaonline.org till June 6.

If students need any clarifications, they can contact 110 Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Service Centers (TFC Centers) established across Tamil Nadu, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister also requested students to contact the toll-free number 1800-425-0110 or email tneacare@gmail.com to clarify any doubts related to TNEA.

