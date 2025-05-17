NEET-UG 2025 result on hold: After MP, Madras HC orders stay on result declaration | Here’s why

The declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 results has been stayed by the Madras High Court (HC) and the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court following petitions filed by students who alleged that power outages disrupted their exams, as reported by The Week.

In Chennai, 13 students from an exam centre in Avadi approached the Madras High Court, claiming they were forced to write the exam in inadequate lighting due to a power failure.

According to the petitioners, no alternative arrangements were made at the centre to restore power, significantly hampering their performance. Although the students registered complaints through the National Testing Agency (NTA) portal, they reportedly received no response. The case is scheduled for a follow-up hearing on June 2, as per ETV Bharat.

Similarly, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court imposed an interim stay on the result announcement while hearing a plea from a student who faced similar difficulties. The court has issued notices to the NTA, the Central government, and the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, directing them to respond within four weeks.

The NEET-UG 2025 examination was conducted on May 4, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at hundreds of centres nationwide. With the result day now uncertain, candidates are advised to stay updated through official sources for further developments.