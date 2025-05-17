NEET-PG 2025: Image correction window opens at nbe.edu.in, final chance from May 24

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the image correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 starting today, May 17, 2025.

Candidates who have discrepancies in their photograph, signature, or thumb impression can now log in to the official website, nbe.edu.in, and make the necessary corrections.

This pre-final edit window will remain open until May 21, 2025, as per a report by NDTV.

NBEMS has stated that candidates will be individually notified if any issues are found in their uploaded images. Only those notified will be required to make corrections during this window. A list of candidates who fail to correct the images by the deadline will be published, and these candidates will be given one final opportunity to fix the issues between May 24 and May 26, 2025.

Candidates who do not make the required corrections even during this final edit window will have their applications rejected with no further chance for rectification. Aspirants are strongly advised to ensure that all images comply with the prescribed specifications to avoid disqualification.

Key dates

Image correction (pre-final edit) window: May 17 – May 21, 2025

Final edit window: May 24 – May 26, 2025

Admit card release: June 11, 2025

NEET-PG 2025 exam date: June 15, 2025

Result announcement (tentative): By July 15, 2025

Here is how to edit images in the NEET-PG 2025 application form:

Visit nbe.edu.in and log in using your credentials Go to the ‘NEET PG 2025’ section and select ‘Final Edit Window’ Upload the corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression as per official guidelines Review the changes and submit Download and save a copy of the revised application for your records

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the NBEMS website for further updates and detailed image upload guidelines.