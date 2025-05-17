Nandini College of Education, Raichur, lacks NCTE recognition: RTI

Nandini College of Education, Raichur does not have any recognition from the NCTE-SRC to run a college, Rupesh Prabhu said.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Friday, May 16, Rupesh said, "In response to an RTI application filed under the Right to Information Act, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Southern Regional Committee (SRC) of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), has confirmed that Nandini College of Education, have no recognition from the NCTE-SRC to run a college."

He also said that it has come to our notice that Nandini College of Education has been admitting students since 2017-18, despite not having the recognition of the NCTE SRC, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This institution had been falsely informing the students that it was accredited by NCTE-SRC and had advertised its courses as NCTE approved, but in reality, it has not received the necessary accreditation from the central constitutional authority and is functioning till date, he alleged.

Based on this information, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court of Karnataka, he informed.

After submitting the official RTI reply and other documents confirming that Nandini College of Education is not accredited by NCTE, Adikavi Shri Maharshi Valmiki University Raichur has cancelled the affiliation of this college, he informed.