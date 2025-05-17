KCET 2025 results set to drop today!

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the highly anticipated KCET 2025 results today, May 17, as per a report by Shiksha.

Students who participated in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) held between April 15-17 will soon be able to access their results, complete with rankings and the prestigious toppers list.

The results will be available on multiple official websites including cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, and kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will need their registration number and password to view their scorecards.

Along with the results, KEA will also release the final answer key PDF, cut-off marks, comprehensive rank list, and the celebrated toppers list. Students should note that the final answer key cannot be challenged at this stage.

To check results, candidates should:

Visit the official KCET website

Click on the result link on the homepage

Enter their registration number and password

Download their scorecard for future reference

The result will display each candidate's qualifying status, total marks, and subject-wise performance breakdown. After the results announcement, eligible candidates will participate in the KEA KCET counselling process, which will be conducted in three rounds and include registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification.

For counselling, students must prepare documents including their KCET scorecard, admit card, Class 10th and 12th mark sheets, study certificates, caste and income certificates, and passport-sized photographs.