Karnataka's second chance at success: Over 41,000 students boost their scores in II PU exam-2

The results of the II PU exam-2 announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday, May 16, reveal a pass percentage of 31.27%, according to The Hindu. While this represents a slight decline from last year's 35.25%, the improvement exam has provided a critical opportunity for tens of thousands of students to enhance their academic standings.

Of the 1,94,077 students who appeared for the exams, 60,692 successfully cleared them. More notably, 41,719 students out of 71,964 who registered specifically to improve their scores saw positive results, while 1,628 maintained their previous marks from exam-1.

Science stream students demonstrated particularly strong improvement, especially in core subjects. Physics had the highest registration with 46,270 students, of which 26,518 improved their marks. Mathematics followed closely with 45,297 registrations and 25,477 improvements.

Chemistry showed the highest improvement rate with 31,974 students seeing better scores out of 44,947 participants. Biology registered 20,310 appearances with 9,492 improvements.

A senior KSEAB official noted the strategic importance of these improvements: "As these marks will be counted for the CET ranking. Several Science students appeared for exam-2 to get a good ranking in CET."

Female students continued to outperform their male counterparts with a 36.38% pass rate compared to 34.34%. Stream-wise, Commerce led with a 35.74% pass percentage, followed by Science at 35.14% and Arts at 25.38%.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the successful students via social media platform X, while encouraging those who didn't pass to register for exam-3 without fees.

Students can apply for scanned copies of answer scripts until May 22, with revaluation and re-totalling applications accepted between May 21 and May 25.

The II PU exam-3 is scheduled to run from June 9 to June 20.