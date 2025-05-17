INI CET 2025: Exam slightly easier than previous sessions, say exam takers | Check what comes next

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) successfully conducted the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 (July session) today, Saturday, May 17, in computer‑based (CBT) mode across over 120 centres nationwide.

The three‑hour paper ran from 9 am to 12 pm, asking 200 multiple‑choice questions that serve as the single gateway to MD, MS, MCh , DM and MDS programmes at AIIMS and other premier institutes.

Paper analysis

As per a report by Shiksha.com, early feedback from coaching centre analyses and student interviews paints a “moderate‑to‑hard” picture, yet slightly easier than the previous session. Reports added that most test‑takers managed 150-180 attempts. Here is an overview:

Question style: Heavy on clinical scenario-based items; theory recall was limited.

High‑weight subjects: Biochemistry, Surgery, Microbiology and General Medicine dominated, while Obstetrics & Gynaecology saw fewer questions this time.

Repeated questions: A handful of repeats from earlier years rewarded diligent revision.

Time management: Candidates highlighted tight sectional time‑caps, making clock management critical.

Results, counselling and more

The crucial exam results are expected on May 24, 2025. A PDF of the merit list and individual scorecards will be available on aiimsexams.org.

After the results are announced, counselling will be conducted for the qualified candidates. AIIMS will run four rounds: Mock, Round- 1, Round- 2 and Open Round. Detailed timelines and the choice‑filling portal will go live shortly after the result PDF drops.

For counselling, keep the following handy:

INI CET admit card & scorecard

MBBS/BDS documents (original + copies)

Category / Economically Backward Class (EWS) / Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) certificates (if applicable)

Failure to join on allotted dates may forfeit your seat, so monitor the portal and your registered email daily.