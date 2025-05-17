Haryana’s Class 10 success rate dips: 92.49% clear BSEH exams in 2025

The results for Haryana's Class 10 board examinations have been announced, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE), Bhiwani revealed that 92.49% of students successfully passed the secondary examinations, showing a minor decline from last year's 95.22% pass rate.

Students can access their results on the board's official website (bseh.org.in) and download their marksheets. Despite the slight decrease from 2024, this year's results remain significantly higher than the 65.43% pass percentage recorded in 2023.

Rural areas registered an 87.79% success rate with 8,044 students qualifying out of 9,163 who appeared, while urban areas performed better at 91.23% with 3,444 passing out of 3,774 candidates.

Panchkula emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive 98.35% pass rate, followed by Ambala, Jind, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Mohinder Garh, Rewari, Panipat, Kaithal, and Karnal. In subject-specific performance, Hindi saw a 96.93% pass rate, while English followed closely with 96.82%.

Data from previous years shows considerable fluctuation in pass percentages, with 73.18% in 2022, while exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can check their results by visiting bseh.org.in, clicking on the result link, entering their roll number or registration details, and downloading their scorecard for future reference.