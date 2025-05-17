DU kicks off 2025-26 admissions: PG and BTech registration windows now OPEN!

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially launched the registration process for its various postgraduate (PG) programmes and three BTech courses for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session. Prospective students can submit their applications through DU's official websites designated for each programme category, as stated in a report by Education Times.

Admissions to postgraduate programmes will be determined exclusively based on the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 scores, in accordance with eligibility criteria outlined in the PG bulletin of information. For the BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, selections will consider the Common Rank List (CRL) from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Paper-I.

Registration for postgraduate programmes opened on Friday, May 16, while BTech registrations begin today, Saturday, May 17. Both application windows will close at 11.59 pm on Friday, June 6, 2025. Applicants can register at pgadmission.uod.ac.in for postgraduate courses and engineering.uod.ac.in for BTech programmes.

Candidates are instructed to carefully review the respective bulletins of information and Common Seat Allocation System Postgraduate (CSAS PG 2025-26) guidelines for eligibility requirements and allocation rules, available on admission.uod.ac.in. The university advises all applicants to regularly check the website for admission updates, schedules, and announcements.