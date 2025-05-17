Despite orders, DPS Dwarka denies entry to 32 expelled students

In a blatant defiance of a directive issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Friday morning, May 16, yet again denied entry to 32 students, who were earlier removed from the school rolls over a fee dispute.

The development came just a day after the DoE ordered the school to immediately reinstate the affected students and ensure they are not discriminated against over non-payment of unapproved fee hikes.

The issue, part of a broader dispute over fee hikes, reached the Delhi High Court where over 100 parents have petitioned for the school's takeover by the Lieutenant Governor, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Friday, the court reserved its order in the matter.

In its April 16 order, the HC termed DPS Dwarka's action against students "a very alarming state of affairs" and chastised the school for using the institution as a "money-making machine".

Justice Sachin Datta had restrained DPS Dwarka from engaging in any discriminatory practices against students who had protested over a hike in fees. The HC had also directed the school not to prevent such students from interacting with others or subject them to any form of prejudice or humiliation.

During the Friday hearing, the school's counsel informed the court that one of the petitioners had filed a complaint with the Bar Council of Delhi against a senior advocate representing DPS, calling it an act of intimidation.

Responding to this, the petitioners' counsel clarified that he does not endorse the complaint and added that if it is found to be frivolous, appropriate action should be taken.

The case continues to highlight tensions between school management and parents over affordability and students' rights, with the court expected to rule on the petition soon.

Meanwhile, parents of 102 students of DPS Dwarka have also moved HC seeking direction to the DoE to examine the school for not complying with judicial orders as well as administrative orders issued by the department.

The petition, filed on May 7, came after 32 students were expelled by the school.