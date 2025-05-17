Delhi student’s 96% score turns into cake bonanza

A Delhi student's impressive academic performance became the centrepiece of an extraordinary celebration that has captivated social media users across the country. When Yash Arora of Kamla Nagar achieved a remarkable 96% in his CBSE Class 12 examinations, his overjoyed parents commemorated the achievement with an equally impressive number of cakes.
According to Times Now, the celebration went viral after Times Algebra shared a video on X showing a delivery person unloading dozens of cake boxes. The caption explained that Yash's parents had ordered exactly 96 cakes through the Magicpin app to match their son's impressive score, leaving even the Cakezone shop staff astonished by the unprecedented order.
The unique celebration quickly divided internet opinion, with reactions ranging from admiration to concern.
While some praised the parents' enthusiasm and support for their child's academic success, others questioned the practicality of such a large order. "Ab itna cake kaun khaayega? Mostly waste hoga" (Who will eat so much cake? It will mostly go to waste), commented one user, suggesting the family distribute the cakes to those in need.
Others defended the celebration, with one supporter writing, "It's such a sweet gesture. Why don't people understand and always react negatively? I'm sure they will distribute the cakes to the underprivileged." Another commenter appreciated the positive parenting, noting, "It's good the parents are happy and not toxic."
One user humorously shared their own exam experience: "Wow! I got 33% and 40 slaps." Another wondered, "Ab itne cakes finish kaun karega?" (Now, who will finish so many cakes?)
The viral celebration joins numerous other student stories that have captured public attention during this year's board exam result season, highlighting the diverse ways families recognise educational achievements.