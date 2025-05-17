Delhi student’s 96% score turns into cake bonanza

The unique celebration quickly divided internet opinion, with reactions ranging from admiration to concern.

While some praised the parents' enthusiasm and support for their child's academic success, others questioned the practicality of such a large order. "Ab itna cake kaun khaayega? Mostly waste hoga" (Who will eat so much cake? It will mostly go to waste), commented one user, suggesting the family distribute the cakes to those in need.

Others defended the celebration, with one supporter writing, "It's such a sweet gesture. Why don't people understand and always react negatively? I'm sure they will distribute the cakes to the underprivileged." Another commenter appreciated the positive parenting, noting, "It's good the parents are happy and not toxic."

One user humorously shared their own exam experience: "Wow! I got 33% and 40 slaps." Another wondered, "Ab itne cakes finish kaun karega?" (Now, who will finish so many cakes?)

The viral celebration joins numerous other student stories that have captured public attention during this year's board exam result season, highlighting the diverse ways families recognise educational achievements.