Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2025: Girls outshine boys with 95.88% pass rate

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the SSLC (Class 10) results today, Thursday, May 16, with girls continuing to outperform boys. The Indian Express reports that female students achieved a remarkable 95.88% pass rate compared to 91.74% for male students, contributing to an overall success rate of 93.80%.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released the results, which are now available on the official websites: dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in. Students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their hall tickets.

A total of 9,13,084 students from 12,487 schools across Tamil Nadu registered for the examinations this year, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls.

Additionally, 25,841 private candidates, 273 inmates, and 15,729 students with disabilities participated in the exams, which were conducted at 4,113 centres statewide.

The TNDGE board SSLC exams 2025 were held between March 28 and April 15, with practical examinations conducted from February 22 to 28. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the coming days. Information regarding supplementary examinations will be announced shortly.

How to check TN Board SSLC class 10 results 2025:

Visit the official websites: dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in Click on the result tab on the homepage Enter your credentials (name, date of birth, and registration/roll number) View your result on screen Download and save for future reference

Last year's results, declared on May 10, 2024, showed an overall pass percentage of 91.55%, slightly higher than the 91.39% recorded in 2023. Similar to previous years, the Tamil Nadu Board did not announce a topper list for 2025.