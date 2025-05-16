Sudanese student stabbed to death & another critically injured in Punjab, six accused apprehended

A 25-year-old Sudanese student was stabbed to death and another critically injured in a violent altercation in a residential area outside near the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara early on May 15, and all six accused have been apprehended in the case.

The incident took place before 4 am in the Green Valley locality near Law Gate, in Maheru village a residential hub for international students where mainly students from African nations reside, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) which was registered at the Satnampura Police Station on the statement of the injured student Ahmed Mohammad Nour Ahmed Hussen, he and Mohammad Wada Bala Yousuf Ahmed, were going from morning prayers (Nawaz) accompanied by two Sudanese girl students when they were stopped by a group of youth.

He alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol and thus started harassing the girls and demanded their phone numbers, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"I tried to stop them, but they started fighting with us all of them caught me and Nour Ahmed (deceased). Two of them had knives they started stabbing both of us on the left side of the chest," he said in his statement to the police. He mentioned that upon hearing their cries, one Prabhat Dubey came to their help and the accused ran away.

Dubey then rushed them to Johal Hospital in Jalandhar, where doctors declared Mohamad Wada Bala Youssif Ahmad dead.

In his complaint, Nour named six assailants, who were identified as Abdul Ahad of Karnataka; Kunwar Amar Partap Singh, Aditya Garg, Mohammed Shoaib, Sushank Shaggy and Yash Vardhan Rajput, all of them living in PGs at Maheru Colony.

A case has been registered under Sections 109 (common intention), 103(1) (murder), 190 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 191(3) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said that all the six accused have apprehended as they were tracked down in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. "This was a heinous crime, we apprehended them by using technical and human surveillance,'' he said. A police official said that he Sudan embassy and the family of the deceased were being informed.