Students demand postponement of Delhi University exams amidst "logistical and emotional challenges"

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated unexpectedly on Friday morning, May 16, students are asking for postponement of exams.

Amid growing concerns, student bodies at Delhi University also appealed to the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Yogesh Singh, to postpone the semester examinations scheduled to begin on May 13.

DU Students' Union (SU) President Ronak Khatri in a letter to VC stated, "Many students have reportedly returned to their hometowns for exam preparation and now face logistical and emotional challenges in returning due to the rising tensions."

In a show of solidarity and support, student organisations have stepped in to offer assistance, releasing two helpline numbers for those in need, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Ronak Khatri said, "We have released two helpline numbers - 73780 22365 and 62686 85067 - for students of the University of Delhi who hail from various parts of the country. These helplines are active for students to raise concerns regarding accommodation, medical assistance, and examination-related queries during this uncertain time."

He added, "Since the launch of the helplines, we have received multiple requests from students and their families urging the postponement of the upcoming examinations, citing safety concerns and travel difficulties."