SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 to be released soon: Steps to check the result

The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the results of the SBI Clerk Main Examination for 2025 shortly. The examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, for lakhs of candidates who qualified the prelims examination.

The selection list will include the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Although candidates are recommended for appointment based on the merit list, final selection is made only if candidates qualify the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT), .

The state-wise cut-off for all candidates will also be released, along with the scorecard, within a week of the result announcement.

For SBI Clerk posts, there is no interview round; the mains examination result is considered as the selection criterion along with the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

This year, there are 14,191 Junior Associate (JA) vacancies, of which 13,735 are regular vacancies and 456 are backlog vacancies. The results will notify the status of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Junior Associate (JA) positions. Candidates can check the results on the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in , by visiting the careers page.

Here are the steps to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: