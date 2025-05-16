Punjab Board announces Class 10 results 2025, three female students secure perfect score

Dr Amarpal Singh, Chairman of the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) announced the results of the Class 10 board examination of the academic year 2025 at 2.30 pm. Students can view their results on the official website by using their application number, roll number or registration number, stated a report by India Today.

Three female students secured a perfect score of 100 per cent in the Class 10 board examination while the overall pass percentage stands at 95.61 per cent.

According to the official data, a total of 2,77,746 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, of which 2,65,548 students have passed successfully.

Out of these, 1,31,166 were female students, and 1,27,029 of them passed, which resulted in a pass percentage of 96.85 per cent for girls. However, among 1,46,576 male students, 1,38,517 of them cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.50 per cent for boys.

PSEB Class 10 board examinations were held from March 10 to April 4, 2025. In contrast, 2024 Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 13 to March 6 while the results were declared on April 18.

Students can log in through the official website of PSEB to check and download their marksheets.

Quick Steps to access check PSEB Class 10 results 2025:

1) Go to the official website of PSEB — pseb.ac.in

2) Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

3) Select the Punjab Board Class 1o result 2025 link

4) Fill your roll number and date of birth in the respective fields

5) The respective Class 10 PSEB result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and save a copy of the result for future reference