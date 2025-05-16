Power cut chaos: NEET-UG 2025 results on hold as MP court intervenes

According to The Times of India, the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench has ordered a temporary halt to the declaration of NEET-UG 2025 examination results following controversies surrounding a power failure at an examination centre during the test conducted on May 4, 2025.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar issued an interim order noting that no representatives from either the National Testing Agency (NTA) or the Union of India appeared before the court despite a May 13 directive instructing them to respond to the allegations.

The court's stay order could potentially affect nearly 21 lakh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) candidates across the country, as the high court has not restricted its directive to specific examination centres or regions.

The next hearing has been scheduled in approximately four weeks.

The petition being heard by the MP High Court details a power outage that occurred at 3.30 pm during the 2 pm to 5 pm examination window at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 centre. According to the petition, no backup power systems were in place, forcing candidates to continue their examination in minimal lighting conditions. Emergency lighting in the form of candles was reportedly arranged only around 4.30 pm, with just 30 minutes remaining for the examination to conclude.

In its order, the high court stated: "...Respondent(s) have failed to provide proper conditions to the petitioner, who was appearing in NEET-UG examination, which was held on 04.05.2025, and was prevented due to power failure in various parts of the city, it is directed that till the next date of hearing, the result shall not be declared by the respondents."

The petitioners have requested either a re-examination for the affected candidates or alternative remedial measures to ensure fair assessment. Meanwhile, officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) have not yet issued any statement regarding the court order or the allegations.