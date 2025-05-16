NEET UG 2025: Indore aspirants' future plunges into darkness after power cut during exam | They share their woes

During the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2025 exam, candidates at multiple centres faced an unforeseen crisis.

Beyond the stress of the test, a power outage plunged students into darkness (quite literally), forcing them to take the exam without any electricity or lights.

What does the petition say?

This left many candidates in deep turmoil over the crisis. A petition was filed on May 14 by candidate Rahul Panwar, who appeared for the exam at Government New Law College in Indore, detailing the events that marred the NEET-UG examination in the city, which was held on May 4, 2025.

The case represented by Advocate Mradul Bhatnagar, in a conversation with EdexLive, said, "These candidates should not suffer due to no fault of theirs. I had demanded that the NEET-UG 2025 results should not be declared. This would a unfair to these candidates who had to sit in darkness and give the exam."

According to the petition, a power outage struck the centre at around 3.30 pm during the exam window of 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, leaving candidates without light or electricity for nearly an hour.

As per the petition, the centre lacked power backups and emergency lighting. Only candles were provided at 4.30 pm, with just 30 minutes remaining. The petitioner alleges that the absence of proper lighting forced candidates to attempt the exam in near-darkness, causing significant stress and affecting their performance.

Witness account

One such candidate from the same centre narrated his harrowing ordeal to EdexLive, under the condition of anonymity.

He recounted, “By 3.40 pm, there was no electricity. I couldn’t see the numbers on the OMR sheet or the question numbers since the fonts are small.”

He further added that his seat was near a window surrounded by trees, received no natural light, and the torrential rain worsened visibility.

Furthermore, he added, “The invigilator brought two candles for the entire room with 20 minutes left, but my seat was nowhere close to where the candles were placed. I had to suffer..."

Despite assurances of arrangements or extra time, the candidates were offered no respite.

“When the clock struck 5 pm, the invigilator started collecting papers despite our protests, saying authorities gave no extra time,” the candidate said.

The candidate and his father later approached the principal, who allegedly informed them that they hadn't expected the situation to turn out like this. The principal of the school shared that during the situation, when they contacted the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), it directed them to contact the electricity department, the candidate claimed.

Regarding the situation, the petition cited that a red alert was issued by the meteorological department on May 3, 2025, warning of severe thunderstorms and cloud-to-ground lightning activity. Despite this advisory, the examination proceeded without alternative arrangements, such as generators or power backups, at the centres managed by NTA.

The petitioner argues that this negligence violated their right to a fair and uninterrupted examination process. This has further left students and parents questioning the accountability of the NTA and associated exam authorities.

Lack of basic arrangements

Another candidate, Dharmesh (name changed due to privacy concerns) from Ilva Higher Secondary School in Indore, faced similar issues. “At around 4 pm, the electricity was gone. My exam hall was located at the basement level with only ventilation windows. While most of us struggled to give the exam in reduced lighting, it was completely dark after just a few minutes," she told EdexLive.

“At 5 pm, it was extremely dark. The invigilator gave us an extra 15 minutes," she said. However, the lack of light severely impacted her performance, particularly in the Physics section. “I couldn’t properly attempt the last section; the situation made it worse with the added difficulty of the question paper,” she lamented.

She also highlighted the authorities’ unpreparedness, and stated that the students were informed that proper surveys were done at the centre, but questioned, "Why couldn't anyone think of something as basic as a power cut? Why couldn’t anyone think of arranging emergency lamps or checking the generator?"

Future in darkness?

The petition further highlights the petitioner’s personal struggle, highlighting their extensive preparation over two to three years and the emotional toll it caused.

One of the candidates shared, “I scored 540 in NEET-UG 2024 and was confident I could score around 600, but all my hopes were dashed after this mishap.”

The lack of action from the respondents, despite prior meteorological warnings, has been labelled as a “mala fide and arbitrary” act by the petitioner.

The matter was presented in front of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, May 15, and the declaration of NEET-UG 2025 examination results was halted.

In its order, the court noted, “Respondent(s) have failed to provide proper conditions to the petitioner… it is directed that till the next date of hearing, the result shall not be declared by the respondents.”

The petitioner has sought a writ of certiorari to either re-conduct the examination for affected candidates or provide alternative measures for fair assessment. The next hearing is scheduled for mid-June 2025.

Bhatnagar also informed EdexLive, that the matter was escalated to the apex court, and reportedly, as per Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement, the results might not be declared for the affected 11-12 centres in Indore, and will be declared as decided.