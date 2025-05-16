Medical aspirants on alert: NEET UG 2025 answer key coming soon?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) 2025 on its official website neet.nta.nic.in, according to a report by Money Control. The national medical entrance examination was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm, with over 21 lakh candidates participating across the country.

While no official release date has been confirmed yet, various reports suggest the provisional answer key will likely be available by late May 2025. This eagerly awaited document will allow candidates to estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results expected in June.

How to download NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key

When released, students can access the answer key by:

Visiting neet.nta.nic.in Clicking on "NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key" Entering the application number, date of birth, and security code Downloading the PDF file Saving and printing for reference

Challenge process available

Candidates who find discrepancies can submit objections by:

Logging into the NEET UG portal Selecting the "Challenge to Answer Key" option Identifying disputed questions Uploading supporting evidence Paying the required fee Submitting before the deadline

Subject experts will review all properly documented challenges before finalising the answer key, which will precede the announcement of results. Students are advised to check the official website for any updates regularly.

However, candidates now face uncertainty as the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench has ordered a temporary stay on the declaration of NEET-UG 2025 results following allegations of a power failure at an examination centre, leaving over 21 lakh aspirants in limbo about their medical education future.