INI CET 2025 exam tomorrow: Important points to note

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 on May 17, 2025. Despite numerous appeals from candidates for postponement, there has been no change in the schedule by the authorities.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) at around 130 test cities nationwide. The question paper will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions for 3 hours, stated a report by Shiksha.

The admit cards for the exam were released on May 10, 2025. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in , using their application ID, password and Exam Unique Code (EUQ).

Presenting the admit card and other documents at the exam centre is mandatory.

On the day of examination, candidates must carry their admit cards, two passport-sized photographs, a valid identity proof, and a copy of their MCI registration certificate.

Electronic gadgets and stationery devices will not be allowed into the examination halls, as it is a computer-based exam. Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles. The exam starts from 9.00 am and ends at 12.00 pm.

The results of INI CET will be declared by May 24, 2025.