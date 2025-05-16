Himachal girls reign: 88 of top merit positions claimed by female students

Girls have dominated the Class X examination results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 15, securing the top seven positions and 88 out of 117 spots in the Top 10 rankings, stated a report by The Indian Express.

Saina Thakur from Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School in Kangra district emerged as the state topper with an impressive 99.46%, while Ridhima Sharma of RK Senior Secondary School, Ghandalwin, claimed the second position with 99.29%. The third position was shared by Mudita Sharma from Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Parnika Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, both scoring 694 marks.

This year's results showed significant improvement, with the overall pass percentage rising to 79.8%, up by 5.19 percentage points from last year's 74.61%. Out of 95,495 candidates, 75,862 passed, 13,574 failed, and 5,563 were placed in the compartment category.

The performance gap between private and government schools remained evident, with 97 students from private institutions featuring in the top rankings compared to just 20 from government schools, despite substantial public investment in government school infrastructure.

For the first time, OMR sheets were used in the board exams along with a stepwise marking scheme for evaluation. The examinations were conducted from March 4 across 2,300 centres, excluding the Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi regions.

Students seeking re-evaluation or rechecking can apply online through their schools until May 30, with fees set at Rs 1,000 and Rs 800 per subject, respectively. Applicants must have scored at least 20% in the concerned subject to be eligible for re-evaluation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the successful students, emphasising that success comes through dedication and hard work while acknowledging the support of parents, teachers, and well-wishers in their academic journey.