Drishti IAS expands legal education with new Judiciary and CLAT batches

Drishti Judiciary, an initiative by the reputed coaching institution, Drishti IAS, has announced two new educational batches aimed at aspiring law professionals to expand its footprints and commitment to quality legal education.

Beginning from May 22, Drishti Judiciary will commence a comprehensive batch for Judicial Service Examination aspirants at its Indore centre.

Aiming for various State Judicial Services, the programme is designed for law graduates, offering expert faculty, a robust curriculum, well-structured study material, regular assignments and personalised mentorship, stated a press release from Drishti IAS.

A committed CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) preparation batch will be launched on May 27 at the Lucknow centre to cater to school students and early law aspirants.

The course offers in-depth subject-wise coverage, concept clarity sessions, doubt resolution, and performance tracking — to ensure students are well prepared for entry into top National Level universities.

Rambeet Kaur, Chief Academic Officer of Drishti IAS says, “At Drishti Judiciary, our mission is to democratise access to quality legal education.” He adds, “With our new batches, we aim to provide aspiring legal professionals with the guidance, tools, and environment needed to excel — whether in judicial services or national-level law entrance exams like CLAT.”

This launch marked another milestone in Drishti Judiciary’s pan-India expansion strategy, which focuses on empowering law aspirants through academic excellence, accessibility and a student-centric approach.