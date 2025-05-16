COVID-19 cases spike again in Hong Kong and Singapore: Does India need to worry too?

We all remember how the world grappled against COVID-19 a few years ago. Now, according to Bloomberg, a new wave of infections seems to be resurging in several parts of Asia, especially in densely populated regions of Hong Kong and Singapore.

Albert Au, Head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the Center for Health Protection in Hong Kong, reported that COVID-19 activity has reached a “quite high” level.

Additionally, he mentioned that the percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for the virus has reached its highest in a year.

Although the resurgence has not matched the infection peaks of the previous years, there have been severe cases and deaths, with 31 fatalities in the week up to May 3. The rising viral load in the sewage and increased medical consultations and hospitalisations regarding COVID suggest the virus is rapidly spreading through the city.

The situation in Singapore is equally concerning. The state health ministry estimated a 28 per cent jump in COVID-19 cases, reaching 14,200 in the first week of May, and hospitalisations rose by around 30 per cent during the same period.

Authorities are associating this rise with the waning immunity of the population, although there has been “no indication” that current variants are more severe than the previous ones.

Unlike general respiratory viruses that peak in colder weather, the surge becomes noticeable during warmer months. Health authorities are now reminding high-risk individuals to get booster shots.

COVID-19 trends are on the rise in other parts of Asia as well. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that test positivity rates have increased over twofold in hospitals for five weeks leading up to May 4. Thailand reported two cluster outbreaks in April after its annual Songkran festival.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has reported that there are currently only 93 active COVID-19 cases in the country. While this may offer some relief to us, it is imperative that all of us stay up-to-date with our vaccinations to ensure safety.