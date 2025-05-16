Countdown to results: SSC GD Constable 2025 verdict expected any day now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is on the verge of announcing results for the General Duty (GD) constable examination conducted earlier this year. The highly anticipated results will determine which candidates advance to the physical testing phase of the recruitment process, stated a report by NDTV Education.

The examination, which took place between February 4 and February 25, 2025, is part of a major recruitment drive to fill 53,690 positions across multiple security forces, including the Narcotics Control Bureau, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Special Security Force (SSF).

Once released, candidates can access their results through the commission's official portal at ssc.gov.in. The announcement will include crucial information such as cut-off marks, the minimum scores required to qualify and the comprehensive merit list ranking all successful candidates.

Those who successfully clear this written examination phase will proceed to the next stage of recruitment, which involves both a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

To check results when available: