Class 11 excellence: Over 92% students pass TN HSE exams, shine in computer applications

The Indian Express reports that Tamil Nadu's Class 11 Higher Secondary Examination results have been announced with an impressive 92.09% overall pass rate.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi revealed the results at a press conference today, Friday, May 16, with detailed marksheets becoming available to students after 2 pm through official websites including tnresults.nic.in,dge.tn.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Out of 8,07,098 registered students (4,24,610 girls and 3,82,488 boys), a total of 7,43,232 successfully passed their examinations.

The gender breakdown shows 4,03,949 girls and 3,39,283 boys clearing the exams, with girls continuing to outperform boys. A remarkable highlight was the 3,535 students who achieved perfect scores in Computer Applications.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 27, with practical components completed earlier from February 15 to 21. Students can download their provisional scorecards using their roll numbers, though official marksheets must be collected from their respective schools.

The comprehensive marksheets will include subject-wise marks, internal assessments, theory and practical scores, and overall qualifying status.

This year's results show improvement over last year's 91.17% pass rate, which itself was higher than the 90.93% recorded in 2023.

The 2024 results had shown a significant gender gap with girls achieving a 94.69% pass rate compared to boys' 87.26%.