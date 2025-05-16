CBSE launches free mental health support amid post-result anxiety wave

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated its second phase of free counselling services to support students and parents dealing with post-result stress and anxiety, according to Telegraph India (Edugraph).

A dedicated team of 65 professionals, including principals, trained counsellors, special educators, and psychologists (51 based in India and 14 abroad), will provide voluntary tele-counselling assistance to students and their families. This initiative follows the first phase of psychological support offered during the examination period for Class X and XII students.

Students and parents seeking guidance can access these counselling services by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India. The support line will remain operational until May 28, available Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The timing is particularly crucial as many Class XII graduates experience heightened anxiety about their future academic paths and college admissions. "With a number of students getting above 90 per cent, students are stressed about getting into a college or a subject of their choice. If they get to speak to someone before the admissions start, it will help ease their nerves," noted one teacher.

Psychological experts point out that parents sometimes inadvertently transfer their concerns to their children. "Sometimes parents are stressed about their child's future, and that gets transferred to the children. Talking to an expert helps because they can see things from an objective point of view and listen to them without being judgmental," explained a psychologist.

The CBSE Class X and XII board results were released on Tuesday, May 13. In a move to "avoid unhealthy competition among students," the board has decided not to publish any merit list this year.