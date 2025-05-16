AEEE Amrita Engineering results released: Future engineers get their ranks as counselling portal opens

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the results for its engineering entrance examination today, Friday, May 16, with qualified candidates now able to access their rank cards online, The Indian Express reports. The Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2025 results mark the beginning of the admission process for BTech programmes across the university's seven campuses located in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, and Nagercoil.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website (amrita.edu), clicking on the AEEE 2025 result link, logging in with their credentials, and downloading their results for future reference.

The university has simultaneously launched its Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) for both AEEE participants and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-based applicants. This online counselling process allows candidates to register and select their preferred engineering branches and campuses based on their entrance exam performance. The seat allocation will occur through multiple rounds to ensure transparency and flexibility.

A significant feature of this admission cycle is the generous scholarship offering, with fee waivers of up to 75% available across all BTech programmes. Additional scholarships are offered to students with outstanding performance in international Olympiads.

Prospective students are encouraged to regularly check the official BTech admission portal for updates on seat allotment schedules, document verification requirements, and payment instructions.