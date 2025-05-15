Rush for higher education: Over 84,000 Plus One applications pour in on Day One

As many as 84,225 applications for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission in Kerala were received on Wednesday, May 14, the first day of application submission, The Hindu reports. These applications to government and aided schools have been confirmed online, with the submission window remaining open until 5 pm on May 20.

Though more than 1 lakh candidate logins have been created, not all have completed their online confirmations yet.

Malappuram district led with the highest number of applications at 9,504, followed by Palakkad with 9,076. Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam followed with 7,823 and 7,360 applications, respectively.

As many as 7,173 applications were received from Kollam, 6,926 from Alappuzha, and 6,663 from Kannur. Trial allotment will be held on May 21, with the first official allotment scheduled to be published on June 2.

The high application numbers from Malappuram reflect its large student population, with 79,272 students having passed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year. Palakkad, with 39,898 SSLC passes, showed strong application rates relative to its student population.

On the lower end of the spectrum, Wayanad registered the fewest applications at 2,271, with Pathanamthitta slightly higher at 3,049 applicants.

According to the government, there are 4,41,887 Plus One higher secondary seats available in the state, and 33,030 vocational higher secondary seats, taking the total number of Plus One seats to 4,74,917. Additionally, 61,429 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) seats and 9,990 polytechnic seats are also available, bringing the total number of seats available for higher secondary education to 5,46,336.