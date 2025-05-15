RUHS CUET 2025 admit card release postponed to May 22; exam on May 27 as scheduled

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has postponed the release of the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025.

Initially scheduled to be released on May 15, the RUHS CUET 2025 admit card will now be available from May 22, 2025, as per the latest announcement on the official website — ruhsraj.org.

Despite the delay in the admit card release, there is no change in the exam date. The RUHS CUET 2025 will still be conducted on May 27, 2025, as planned.

The postponement was attributed to unforeseen circumstances, according to a notification issued by RUHS. The exam is being held for admissions into various courses, including Nursing, Paramedical, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, MSc (Med), and PhD programs across Rajasthan.

Once the admit cards are out, candidates can follow these steps to download:

Visit the official RUHS website: ruhsraj.org Click on the admit card download link on the homepage Log in using your registered email ID and password Your RUHS CUET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for exam day

It is essential to note that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the exam center.