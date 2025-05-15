Rajasthan students on edge as RBSE Class 10, 12 results await May-end release

The anxious wait continues for Rajasthan's Class 10 and 12 students as board exam results will not be announced this week. According to The Indian Express, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) officials have confirmed that results for both classes are currently being processed and are expected to be released in the last week of May 2025.

The board conducted Class 10 examinations from March 6 to April 4, while Class 12 exams ran from March 6 to April 7 this year. Students will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in once released.

Looking at last year's timeline, the 2024 Class 12 results for all streams were announced on May 20, with Class 10 results following on May 29. This pattern suggests the 2025 results may follow a similar schedule.

The 2024 results showed impressive performance across the board, with over 10.39 lakh students appearing for Class 10 exams and achieving a 93.03% overall pass rate. Girls outperformed boys with a 93.46% pass rate compared to 92.64%. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 95.80% across all streams, with the Commerce stream leading at 98.95%.

Students dissatisfied with their results will have options for re-evaluation by submitting applications and applicable fees after results are announced. Those who do not pass will have another opportunity through supplementary exams, which typically begin in August.