Odisha Class 12 results dropping today! Here's your essential guide to check your scores

The moment of truth arrives today for Odisha's Class 12 students as the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) prepares to release the 2025 board exam results. According to the Economic Times, students who sat for exams between February 18 and March 27 can access their scores through the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year's evaluation featured an enhanced two-phase assessment process, with the first phase conducted from April 2-14 and the second phase concluding April 28.

To ensure maximum accuracy, CHSE implemented a dual-checking system with 16,000 teachers evaluating answer sheets across 148 centers- 78 offline and 70 digital.

Authorities maintained strict examination integrity through confidential monitoring squads deployed across 35 locations in 30 districts. Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida earlier committed to publishing results within 45 days of exam completion.

How to check your results:

Visit orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in Click the 'Odisha 12th Result 2025' link Enter your roll and registration numbers View and download your mark sheet

Students should verify all personal and academic details immediately upon accessing results. Information about compartment exams for those who don't clear will be available alongside the results.

Last year's results showed strong performance across streams, with Science leading at 86.93% pass rate, followed by Commerce (82.27%), Arts (80.95%), and Vocational courses (68.02%). The 2025 results are being released slightly earlier than last year's May 26 announcement.

Students are adviced to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official websites for updates.