NEET MDS 2025: Cut-off scores out, 30,000+ candidates await counselling schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the cut-off marks for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 alongside the result, offering clarity to over 30,000 aspirants who appeared for the postgraduate (PG) dental entrance exam on April 19.

The results were announced earlier than expected, on May 15, and include each candidate’s total marks out of 960 and their All India Rank (AIR).

This year, the cut-off for the General and EWS (Economically Backward Class) categories has been set at the 50th percentile, translating to a score of 261 out of 960. For the General-PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category, the qualifying mark is the 45th percentile or 244 marks. Candidates belonging to OBC, SC, and ST (Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) categories, including those with benchmark disabilities, must meet the 40th percentile, which corresponds to 227 marks.

All candidates who score equal to or above the prescribed cut-off are considered qualified and are now eligible to participate in the NEET MDS 2025 counselling, to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The counselling dates are expected to be announced shortly on the official MCC website, as per a report by The Times of India.

Candidates can download their results from natboard.edu.in by logging in with their roll number and application ID.

Merit list and seat allotment

The board has published a merit list containing the roll numbers, scores, and ranks of qualified candidates. This list will serve as the basis for seat allotment in the upcoming counselling process.

Candidates are advised to retain a printed copy of their results and monitor the MCC website for further updates.

Previous years’ cut-off trends

Cut-offs have fluctuated in recent years:

In 2024, the General/EWS cut-off was revised to the 28.308 percentile with a score of 263.





In 2023, it was initially 272, but was later brought down to 168.





For SC/ST/OBC categories, revised cut-offs in past years have gone as low as 125.





The cut-off date for internship completion remains June 30, 2025, as per the Dental Council of India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS and MCC websites for updates on counselling registration and seat allotment procedures.