NBEMS unveils NEET MDS 2025 results with category-wise cutoffs

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 results today, May 15, as reported by News 18.

Candidates who appeared for the Master of Dental Surgery entrance examination conducted on April 19 can now check their results by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Along with the results, NBEMS has also published the official cut-off scores across different categories. General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates must secure a minimum of 261 marks (50th percentile) to qualify, while Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) candidates need 227 marks (40th percentile). Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates in the general category require 244 marks (45th percentile).

To access their results, candidates need to visit the official website, navigate to the NEET MDS tab, and log in using their roll number and application ID. The downloadable scorecard contains comprehensive information about the candidate's performance and qualification status.

The NEET MDS examination serves as the nationwide entrance test for admission to Master of Dental Surgery programmes across India, determining placements in coveted dental specialities for the upcoming academic session.