MHT CET 2025: Scorecards released for multiple exams at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the scorecards for several entrance exams under MHT CET 2025.

Candidates who appeared for MAH-Nursing CET, MH-BHMCT/MHMCT (Hotel Management and Catering Technology - Integrated) CET, MAH-MCA CET, MH-DPN/PHN CET (Psychiatric Nursing/Diploma in Public Health Nursing), MAH-MPEd CET (Master of Physical Education), and MAH-BPEd CET (Bachelor of Physical Education) can now download their scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access their results, candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password.

How to check MHT CET 2025 scorecards:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the relevant result link on the homepage Enter your login credentials (email ID and password) View and download your scorecard for future use

Answer key and objection window

The CET Cell has also announced the schedule for answer key release and objection submission for MAH-BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET 2025. The question paper, candidate response sheet, and provisional answer key will be made available on May 16, 2025, as per a report by Times Now.

If candidates wish to raise objections, they can do so only via the candidate login portal by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The final results for these exams will be declared after considering the objections and releasing the final answer key.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CET website.