Maharashtra MCA entrance results released: Scores now available online

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has officially released the results of the Maharashtra Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET) 2025 examination. According to Shiksha, candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now access their scorecards through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The authorities have made it clear that no requests for changes to the obtained scores or ranks will be entertained. Qualified candidates will now need to prepare for the upcoming counselling process, which will be conducted as a Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

To check their results, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the result link Enter registered email ID and password Click 'Login' View and download the scorecard

The official cut-off marks, which will determine eligibility for admission to participating colleges, will be established based on factors including examination difficulty, number of candidates, and trends from previous years.

The final answer key is expected to be released soon, while counselling dates will be announced in the coming days. During the counselling process, qualified candidates will need to register and list their preferred institutions, after which seat allotment will be announced online.