Kerala’s future engineers: CEE unveils KEAM 2025 scorecards

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance examination, reports The Indian Express. Candidates can now access their scores and position in the rank lists by logging into the official CEE portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

After addressing grievances regarding the provisional answer key, CEE Kerala has published the final answer key on its website. To compensate for questions that were deleted from the examination, raw scores for remaining questions in each subject have been multiplied by a correction factor to determine individual session scores.

The normalisation procedure was then applied to the combined subject scores. For engineering courses, the rank list will be prepared giving equal 50:50 weightage to the normalised KEAM scores and the grades/marks obtained in mathematics, physics, and chemistry in the qualifying examination's final year, after standardisation.

The engineering entrance exams were conducted on April 23, 25, and 28, while the pharmacy exams took place on April 24 and 29. All examinations were administered in computer-based test (CBT) format. The engineering exam lasted 180 minutes and contained 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs): 45 from physics, 30 from chemistry, and 75 from mathematics. The 90-minute pharmacy exam consisted of 75 questions: 45 from physics and 30 from chemistry.

Candidates had the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer keys between May 1 and May 3 before the final results were processed.