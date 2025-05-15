Kerala scholarship stars: LSS and USS results now live – check your score NOW!

The Board of Public Examinations, Kerala, has released the much-anticipated 2025 results for both Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations. According to Money Control, students who participated in these prestigious academic competitions can now verify their scores by visiting the official portal bpekerala.in with their registration credentials and date of birth.

These annual scholarship exams are designed to identify and provide financial support to academically gifted students across Kerala's primary education system. The online results publication ensures convenient access for all participants.

How to access your result:

Visit bpekerala.in Navigate to the 'Results' section Select either 'LSS' or 'USS' based on your exam Enter your registration number and date of birth Click 'Submit' to view your results Download or print your marksheet for records

Scholarship qualification requirements:

LSS exam : Score 48 or higher out of 80 maximum marks

USS exam: Score 63 or higher out of 90 maximum marks

Students meeting or exceeding these thresholds will qualify for scholarship benefits. For any clarification regarding results, contact your school administration or the board officials through the website's contact information.