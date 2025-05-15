JAC board result 2025: Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results to be declared SOON

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the JAC 10 Result 2025 and JAC 12 Result 2025 very soon.

Students who appeared for the board exams can check their results on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The board has not yet announced the official result date, but reports suggest the results will likely be out by the third week of May 2025.

The JAC conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the JAC Class 9 results have already been declared, with 4.65 lakh students passing the examination.

How to check JAC result 2025 online:

Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the link for “Annual Secondary Examination 2025” or “Class 12 Result 2025” Enter your roll code and roll number Submit and view your result Download and print the scorecard for reference

In case of heavy website traffic, students can also check their results via SMS or Digilocker.

To pass the JAC board exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who achieve 75 per cent or above overall are awarded distinction.

Last year’s statistics

In 2024, the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.39%. For Class 12, the stream-wise pass percentages were:

Science: 72.70%

Commerce: 90.60%

Arts: 93.16%

Among the toppers, Jyotsna Jyoti stood out by scoring 496 out of 500 in Class 10.

Supplementary exams

Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exams in July 2025, with results expected by August 2025. Applications for re-evaluation will be accepted after the declaration of results.

If there is any error in name or other personal details on the result, students should immediately contact their school authorities or the JAC office for correction.

Keep your roll number and roll code handy and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates on result declaration. The board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the results, along with toppers' names and overall pass percentages.