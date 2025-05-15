Is UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims postponement a viable option?: Insights from a scholar researching the exam

A

The exams for recruitment to the Civil Service, not only for the Central but also the states, tend to follow a pattern or a cyclical/annual timeline. Both the coaching institutes and the aspirants follow such patterns and prepare accordingly.

The coaching institutes prepare to achieve as many ranks as possible, and the aspirants prepare to achieve a top rank as soon as they can.

It depends on the nature of postponement. If all three stages (Prelims, Mains, and the Personality Test) are conducted on time, then it should not be a problem. However, if the publication of the final list of candidates who make it through the final round is delayed, then it is a problem for sure.

More than such a postponement, a greater issue is paper leaks and so on, which often leads to the cancellation of the entire exam, and then the recruitment bodies or the public service commissions have to re-conduct the exams all over again. This has been a common feature in many state service examinations.

In 2021, when I was attempting the Haryana State’s PCS exam, I cleared the preliminary exam. For this, I had to travel to Kurukshetra from Noida. Sadly, a few days later, it came to my attention that the question paper had been leaked, and the prelims would be conducted again. This time I was allotted an exam center in Hisar, Haryana. Unfortunately, I was not able to clear the prelims then.

Not just PCS exams, such leaks and retests have now been a common occurrence in the last few years. It happened in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as well.

Moreover, exams like the National Eligibility Test - Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) exam are not conducted on a regular basis. After the pandemic, when the NET-JRF exam was to take place after two years, both the annual rounds of examination were clubbed together and conducted. I’m not aware if the number of seats (of selected candidates) was increased due to that.