IISER Aptitude Test admit cards OUT now. Check details here

The admit card for the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 has been released today, May 15, 2025, at 3 PM.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — iiseradmission.in — by logging in with their username and password.

These login credentials were sent to candidates’ registered email addresses and phone numbers during the registration process.

The IAT 2025 will be held on May 25, 2025, from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, at various centres across the country.

The exam is conducted for admission to the BS-MS dual degree programme and the BS degree (offered only at IISER Bhopal). Participating institutes include IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, as well as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

How to download IISER admit card 2025:

Visit the official website: iiseradmission.in Click on the ‘IISER Admit Card’ link on the homepage Enter your Login ID and Password Your admit card will be displayed on the screen Verify all the details carefully. Download and print at least two copies

The IISER Admit Card 2025 includes key details that candidates must carefully verify after downloading. These details are: the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, exam date and time, and the exam centre address. It also contains the candidate’s photograph and signature, father’s name, contact information, and important exam day instructions.

Candidates must ensure that all the information on the admit card is accurate. Any errors should be reported to the exam authorities immediately. Carrying a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre is compulsory, and no candidate will be allowed entry without it.