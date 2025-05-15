HPBOSE Class 10 results 2025: Girl students dominate top ranks

The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results 2025, released by Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE), reflect a clear academic edge among female students, who have surpassed boys not just in overall pass percentages but also in the toppers’ list.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 82.08 per cent, noticeably ahead of boys, who stood at 77.6 per cent, said a report by The Times of India.

This trend seems to be consistent across all social categories. In the general category, 83.60 per cent of girls cleared the exam, compared to 79.97 per cent of boys.

Among Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the female pass rate was 78.07 per cent, while male counterparts lagged behind at 70.76 per cent. Scheduled Tribe (ST) girls achieved an 80.25 per cent success rate, outperforming ST boys at 75.28 per cent.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment also saw a significant gender gap, with 86.31 per cent of girls passing versus 80.93 per cent of boys.

Female students dominate merit list

This year’s merit list is also predominantly led by female candidates. Out of the 17 students sharing the top five ranks, 15 are girls. Only two male students made it to the topper list this year, as per a report by The Times of India.

Saina Thakur from Kangra secured the top spot with 696 marks out of 700 (99.43 per cent), followed closely by Ridima Sharma with 695 (99.29 per cent). The third rank is jointly held by Mudita Sharma and Parnika Sharma, both scoring 694 (99.14 per cent).

Male students featured sparsely, with only Shivang Thakur and Kartik Singh Rana appearing in the fifth rank bracket with 692 marks (98.86 per cent).